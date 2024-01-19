Episode 107 of Wrestling Open Continues the 'Jumbo Grand Prix' Tournament

Wrestling Open, an independent wrestling promotion, held its 107th episode in Worcester, Massachusetts, on January 18, 2024. The event was notable for the continuation of the 'Jumbo Grand Prix' tournament, featuring an array of 24 wrestlers divided into eight distinct blocks. Each block comprises three wrestlers, and the tournament follows a rigorous round-robin format. Six matches took place this week, none of which included winners from the previous week, adding an element of surprise to the tournament's progress.

The Rule of the Shortest Time

A unique rule of the 'Jumbo Grand Prix' tournament is the tiebreaker, which is determined not by points or number of victories, but by who secures a victory in the shortest match time. This rule adds an intense layer of strategy and urgency to each match, as every second literally counts towards a wrestler's overall standing in the tournament.

Notable Victories

Episode 107 saw several notable victories. Brett Ryan Gosselin triumphed over Dan Barry in the H Block, while Brian Milonas outperformed RJ Rude in the G Block. In the D Block, Landon Hale won against Ichiban through a count-out. The B Block saw Ricky Smokes defeat Pedro Dones, while Ray Jaz secured a victory over Love, Doug in the E Block. Finally, in the A Block, Bobby Orlando emerged victorious against Bryce Donovan.

Tag Team Matches

Besides the tournament matches, the event also hosted a tag team match where Shannon Levangie and Zayda Steel defeated Kennedi Copeland and Gabby Forza. The IWTV Tag Team Titles were successfully defended by 'Miracle Generation' Dustin Waller and Kylon King against Graceson Kelly and Westfield Kelly.

The Wrestling Open shows continue to captivate audiences with their unique blend of wrestling talent, strategic tournament rules, and compelling storytelling, particularly highlighted in the Orlando-Donovan match. With each episode, the promotion reaffirms its commitment to delivering thrilling wrestling entertainment to its loyal fan base.