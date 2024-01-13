Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley’s 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL

Enterprise High School ended Pleasant Valley’s (PV) streak of 22 consecutive Eastern Athletic League (EAL) victories in boys’ basketball with a 55-48 triumph. This defeat is PV’s first in the EAL since February 14, 2020, and both losses were met against Enterprise. PV, who led the game at halftime with a 30-25 score, found themselves outplayed in the second half, with Enterprise scoring 30 points to their 18.

Individual Performances

Gavin Garretson, PV’s standout player, had an impressive performance, scoring 20 points and securing 16 rebounds. However, the rest of the team struggled, with a shooting success rate of only 24%. On the other side, Enterprise’s Alijah Collins and Ja’Kye Rawls were the top scorers, each contributing 19 points to secure the win.

Current Standings

This loss leaves PV with a record of 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the EAL. Their next game is scheduled against McClymonds in the Sheldon Showcase. Enterprise, who have now claimed ten of their last 12 games, stand at a season record of 15-5.

Other Local Sports News

In other local sports updates, Durham defeated Paradise in the Sacramento Valley League. In soccer, after being behind at halftime, Corning made a comeback to narrowly edge Gridley 4-3. The upcoming games will see Gridley facing Orland, while Corning will play against Las Plumas.