en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley’s 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley’s 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL

Enterprise High School ended Pleasant Valley’s (PV) streak of 22 consecutive Eastern Athletic League (EAL) victories in boys’ basketball with a 55-48 triumph. This defeat is PV’s first in the EAL since February 14, 2020, and both losses were met against Enterprise. PV, who led the game at halftime with a 30-25 score, found themselves outplayed in the second half, with Enterprise scoring 30 points to their 18.

Individual Performances

Gavin Garretson, PV’s standout player, had an impressive performance, scoring 20 points and securing 16 rebounds. However, the rest of the team struggled, with a shooting success rate of only 24%. On the other side, Enterprise’s Alijah Collins and Ja’Kye Rawls were the top scorers, each contributing 19 points to secure the win.

Current Standings

This loss leaves PV with a record of 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the EAL. Their next game is scheduled against McClymonds in the Sheldon Showcase. Enterprise, who have now claimed ten of their last 12 games, stand at a season record of 15-5.

Other Local Sports News

In other local sports updates, Durham defeated Paradise in the Sacramento Valley League. In soccer, after being behind at halftime, Corning made a comeback to narrowly edge Gridley 4-3. The upcoming games will see Gridley facing Orland, while Corning will play against Las Plumas.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
21 seconds ago
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
With a racquet in hand and an unyielding spirit, Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka has climbed up to No. 32 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Recently, the promising athlete opened up about his fondness for Australia, attributing his preference for beginning the tennis year down under to the country’s relaxed atmosphere, favourable weather conditions, and
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins ago
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
UFC Atlantic City: Main Event Confirmation and Exciting Lineup
10 mins ago
UFC Atlantic City: Main Event Confirmation and Exciting Lineup
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
39 seconds ago
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
52 seconds ago
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
3 mins ago
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
22 seconds
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
40 seconds
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
53 seconds
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
3 mins
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
3 mins
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
4 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
6 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
6 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app