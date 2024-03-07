Entebbe Golf Club Championship Ushers in New Era with Stanbic Bank Sponsorship, Boosting Prize Pool

Early this week, Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) chairman Jacob Byamukama and captain Serwano Walusimbi unveiled a significant change for the country's premier clubhouse knockout tournament. The announcement marked the transition of the EGC Match-Play Championship's main sponsorship from Uganda Breweries Limited to Stanbic Bank, signaling a fresh look and an enhanced competitive spirit among participants.
Revitalizing the Championship
The partnership with Stanbic Bank not only changes the tournament's visual identity but also injects a Shs500m sponsorship deal over three years, promising to elevate the event's stature and appeal. Byamukama expressed gratitude towards Uganda Breweries Limited for their support over the past seven seasons while highlighting the expectation of growth and reach through the new sponsorship. Stanbic Bank's commitment to golf and community engagement is evident through their investment, aiming to foster wealth creation and networking among clients and participants.
Enhanced Competition and Rewards
With over 100 pairings expected to compete in the qualifying round, the tournament is set to witness intense competition, culminating in the final on October 12. The top 64 pairings will progress from the qualifying round to the main event, starting on April 16. Additional sponsors such as DStv for business, Uganda Airlines, and Cfao Motors have come on board, offering a substantial package of cash contributions and prizes, including international trips for the winners and a Toyota Land Cruiser for hole-in-one achievements.
Looking Forward
The EGC Match-Play Championship is poised for a thrilling season, with the new sponsorship arrangement promising to bring more excitement and opportunities for golfers and fans alike. Defending champions Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira face the challenge of retaining their title in a tournament known for its unpredictability and high stakes. As the Entebbe Golf Club prepares for the upcoming matches, the golfing community eagerly anticipates the start of a new chapter in the tournament's history.
The EGC Match-Play Championship's transition to a new sponsorship with Stanbic Bank represents more than just a change of colors; it symbolizes the enduring spirit of golf in Uganda and the potential for sports to unite, inspire, and foster growth within communities. As participants and spectators look forward to the enhanced competition and rewards, the championship continues to embody the passion and dedication of all those involved in its success.