England's Women's Football Team Triumphs at Fifa Best Awards

England's women's football team continues to make its mark in global football with significant achievements at the Fifa Best Awards. Team manager Sarina Wiegman and goalkeeper Mary Earps both clinched coveted titles in their respective categories, reflecting the team's ongoing success and influence.
Sarina Wiegman: A Four-time Winner
Sarina Wiegman took home the title of coach of the year, marking her fourth win of this prestigious award. She had previously won the award in 2017, 2020, and 2022. This year, Wiegman outshone other notable nominees, including Jonatan Giraldez of Barcelona Femeni and Emma Hayes of Chelsea. Giraldez had led his team to a treble, while Hayes is a two-time winner of the award. Wiegman's leadership was instrumental in bringing England to the final of the 2023 World Cup.
Mary Earps: Goalkeeper of the Year
Manchester United's Mary Earps was named goalkeeper of the year, an accolade she received over other nominees such as West Ham's Mackenzie Arnold and Barcelona's Catalina Coll. This is the second consecutive year that Earps has earned this title, further consolidating her position as one of the world's leading goalkeepers.
England's Global Influence
These achievements at the Fifa Best Awards underscore the significant strides that English women's football is making on the global stage. The recognition of players like Wiegman and Earps highlights not just their individual talents, but also the strength and potential of the team they represent. As English women's football continues to dominate, the world can only look forward to more electrifying performances and groundbreaking achievements.