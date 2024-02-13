England Women's Squad: Leah Williamson Returns for Austria and Italy Friendlies

England Women's Squad Selection: Leah Williamson Returns for Austria and Italy Friendlies

In a much-anticipated announcement, England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman has revealed her 23-player squad for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Italy. The most notable inclusion is captain Leah Williamson, who makes her return after recovering from an ACL injury sustained last year.

Wiegman's Tough Decisions

With Williamson's return, Wiegman faces a tough decision as she shapes her squad for the Euro 2025 preparations. This is evident in the replacement of Katie Zelem with Jess Park and the potential debut of goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

Wiegman acknowledges the high level of competition within the squad, especially in the forward positions. She emphasizes the importance of competitive international appearances, stating, "Everyone needs to be prepared, and we need to have quality players who can make a difference in the games."

Gareth Southgate's Dilemma

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate is grappling with his own squad selection issues ahead of Euro 2024. With an abundance of talented forwards, Southgate must carefully consider which players to include in his 23-player squad.

Phil Foden of Manchester City, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, and Cole Palmer of Chelsea are among the players who have performed exceptionally well this season. Their impressive goal and assist statistics make them strong contenders for a place in the squad.

Fast-Tracking Kobbie Mainoo

Southgate is also considering fast-tracking young Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo through the England ranks. Mainoo, who has represented England at various youth levels, could potentially be included in the senior squad for Euro 2024 amidst interest from Ghana.

However, Southgate faces tough decisions due to limited spots and the need for competitive international appearances before Mainoo becomes ineligible to represent Ghana. Despite these challenges, the prospect of Mainoo's inclusion adds an intriguing subplot to the ongoing squad selection saga.

As both Wiegman and Southgate navigate their respective squad selection dilemmas, the focus remains on choosing the best players to represent England on the international stage. The upcoming friendlies and tournaments will undoubtedly provide a platform for these talented athletes to showcase their skills and contribute to the evolving landscape of English football.