England's cricket team surprised everyone with a stunning victory against India in the 1st Test match. Debutant Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope played key roles in the win. In tennis, Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open, and Rohan Bopanna became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

Salman Khan
England's cricket team left a strong impression after their stunning victory against India in the 1st Test match, defying the common expectation that turning tracks would generally favor the home team. The match was a demonstration of England's resilience and determination, featuring noteworthy performances from English cricketers Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope.

England's Resilient Victory

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, England emerged victorious in the 1st Test, held in Hyderabad. The win was sealed by debutant Tom Hartley, who played a crucial role by taking the last wicket, marking one of the greatest overseas wins in England's history. Hartley claimed seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, contributing significantly to England's victory.

Ollie Pope's Stellar Performance

Ollie Pope provided a solid platform for England with a heroic innings of 196, which helped England post a target of 231 for India. Pope's gritty performance was a standout, pulling England into a stronger position against India.

India's Tough Chase

Despite India's aggressive play, which at points placed England in a tricky spot, the home team was unable to overcome the target set by England. India's pursuit of 231 was ultimately derailed by Hartley's left-arm spin, leading to their defeat.

Outside the cricket pitch, in a remarkable achievement in tennis, Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open, ending Novak Djokovic's dominant run. Rohan Bopanna also made history by becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion, marking a significant milestone in his career. Further, Bopanna is set to achieve another landmark by becoming the oldest World No. 1 in doubles tennis, showcasing his longevity in the sport.