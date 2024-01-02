en English
Sports

England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations

The England rugby team has released its squad for the 2022 Six Nations championship, marking a shift in strategy as several veteran players have been left out. Notable omissions include Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, George Ford, and Manu Tuilagi. In their stead, six uncapped players: Alfie Barbeary, Luke Northmore, George Freeman, Ollie Chessum, Orlando Bailey, and Ollie Hassell-Collins have been included, signaling a clear intent to infuse fresh blood into the squad.

A Blend of Experience and Youth

Despite the infusion of new talent, the forward pack remains experienced with the inclusion of seasoned players like Joe Marler, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ellis Genge, Sam Simmonds, and Alex Dombrandt. This blend of experienced forwards and fresh backline talent is consistent with the strategy followed in 2021, with the introduction of Harry Randall, Freddie Steward, and Marcus Smith.

England’s Quest for Redemption

Under the guidance of head coach Eddie Jones, England is gunning for its fourth Six Nations title since 2016. The team’s last victory came in the Covid-delayed 2020 season. Despite failing to defend their title in 2021 and suffering losses to Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, England managed to secure victories against France and in the Autumn Nations Series with wins over Tonga, Australia, and South Africa. Their Six Nations campaign commences at Murrayfield against Scotland for the Calcutta Cup, followed by matches against Italy, Wales, Ireland, and a tournament conclusion against France in Paris.

The Question of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

In an interesting development, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the Exeter Chiefs wing, is being courted by both England and Wales for the upcoming Six Nations. Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has stated that they will not pressure Feyi-Waboso to choose a side, leaving the decision up to him. Feyi-Waboso, born in Wales and having come through Cardiff’s academy, has been a key player in Exeter Chiefs’ push for the Premiership play-offs after moving to the Premiership in 2022 post signing with Wasps.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

