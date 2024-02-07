England Prop Tom Burgess Joins Huddersfield Giants in a Three-Year Deal

England prop Tom Burgess is set for a significant shift in his illustrious career, signing a three-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants starting in 2025. The South Sydney star, renowned for his robust style and leadership, has made over 200 appearances for the Rabbitohs since 2013, stamping his authority in both Super League and NRL.

Returning to the Roots

For Burgess, the move is a homecoming of sorts. The West Yorkshire-born player is excited about returning to his roots, near where he spent his formative years. "I'm thrilled to be back where it all started," Burgess expressed, demonstrating his eagerness to don the Huddersfield jersey. The 31-year-old's decision to join Huddersfield comes as a surprise, given the widespread speculation linking him to Warrington Wolves, where his elder brother, Sam, is head coach, or Leeds Rhinos.

Huddersfield's Ambition

The signing of Burgess underlines Huddersfield's serious ambitions. The Giants, a club that has long sought a Super League championship, failed to make the playoffs last season. With Burgess in their ranks, the club aims to turn the tide. The prop's goal aligns with the team's: to clinch the much-coveted Super League silverware.

A Boost for The Giants

With a distinguished career under his belt, including an NRL Grand Final win and 33 Test caps for England, Burgess is a valuable addition to the Giants' squad. Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson, who previously worked with Burgess on the 2019 Great Britain tour, regards the signing as a significant boost for the team and the sport. "This is an enormous coup for the club," said Watson, emphasizing Burgess's high standards and dedication to the sport.