en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour

In a strategic move to acclimatize themselves to the challenging conditions anticipated in India, the England cricket team is setting up a training camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of their upcoming tour. The decision to use this location as a preparation ground has been influenced by the similarities in conditions between the UAE and India, and the world-class facilities available in Abu Dhabi.

Preparation in the Heart of UAE

England will spend nine intensively planned days in Abu Dhabi. The intent is to rigorously train and prepare themselves for the grueling five-match Test series in India. The Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, renowned for its cutting-edge facilities, will serve as the training camp. It stands as a testament to their meticulous preparation, featuring a staggering 65 pitches across four grounds and 22 outdoor turf nets.

Simulating the Indian Challenge

The primary objective of this training camp is to replicate the conditions the team will encounter in India. This simulation will not only challenge the players but will also enable them to devise effective strategies for the Indian pitches. The highly versatile facilities in Abu Dhabi can mimic an array of playing conditions, enabling the England team to prepare for anything that India might throw at them.

A Nod to the Facilities and Strategy

The endorsement of these facilities by the England cricket team speaks volumes about Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global cricketing hub. Matthew Boucher, the English CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, underscored the versatility of these facilities and their commitment to providing optimal surfaces for teams. The decision to base the full Test team in Abu Dhabi is seen as a validation of its world-class amenities. The England team’s choice to set up their camp here, despite the tight schedule, shows their belief in this innovative approach to acclimatize and strategize.

0
Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
6 mins ago
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
Graeme Swann, an erstwhile English spinner, has recently counselled the England cricket team against engaging in verbal spats with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Swann, in his advice, highlighted that Kohli’s game excels when confronted with competition and on-field challenges. Swann’s Advice to England Team The former spinner’s words of advice stem from his understanding of
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
Durban Super Giants Ready for SA20 Season: New Leadership, Enhanced Squad, and Winning Strategies
2 hours ago
Durban Super Giants Ready for SA20 Season: New Leadership, Enhanced Squad, and Winning Strategies
Justin Greaves: Stepping Up in the Face of Challenge for the West Indies
2 hours ago
Justin Greaves: Stepping Up in the Face of Challenge for the West Indies
Rahul Dravid Discusses Challenges and Strategy Ahead of T20 Match Against Afghanistan
7 mins ago
Rahul Dravid Discusses Challenges and Strategy Ahead of T20 Match Against Afghanistan
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
22 mins ago
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
39 mins ago
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
2 mins
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford's Recent Performance
3 mins
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford's Recent Performance
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
3 mins
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
3 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
4 mins
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
5 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
5 mins
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
6 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
6 mins
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
7 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app