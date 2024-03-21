Engin Firat Urges New Harambee Stars to Shine in Malawi Four-Nation Tourney

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has issued a challenge to new squad members ahead of the team's participation in a four-nation tournament in Malawi. With key players like Eric Ouma, Teddy Akumu, and Joseph Okumu absent, Firat sees this as a prime opportunity for emerging talents to step up and prove their mettle on the international stage.

Advertisment

Opportunity Knocks

Firat emphasized the importance of the tournament as a showcase for the new players to demonstrate their capabilities against formidable teams. Despite the absence of regulars, the coach expressed confidence in the potential of newcomers such as Alphonce Omija, Chrispine Erambo, and Jonah Ayunga. Their inclusion in the traveling squad comes on the back of impressive performances at their respective clubs, earning Firat's commendation for their skill and work ethic.

Preparation for the Big Stage

Advertisment

The tournament serves as a crucial preparatory step for the Harambee Stars as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying campaigns. With the first match scheduled against Malawi on Saturday at 5:00pm, Firat believes these games will provide a stern test of the team's readiness for the upcoming qualifiers. The coach's strategy is clear: to foster a competitive environment within the squad that not only brings out the best in each player but also strengthens the team as a whole.

Looking Ahead

As the Harambee Stars embark on this important journey, the focus is not just on the immediate challenges but also on the long-term goal of building a cohesive and competitive team. Firat's call to the new players is more than a challenge; it's an invitation to be part of something bigger. As the tournament unfolds, it will be interesting to see which players seize this opportunity to leave an indelible mark on the national team.