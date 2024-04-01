End of an Era: Tropicana Las Vegas Closes for Athletics MLB Stadium Development

The iconic Tropicana Las Vegas, a hallmark of Vegas glamour since 1957, will shut its doors on Tuesday, signaling the end of its historic run. This closure paves the way for a groundbreaking development: a new Major League Baseball stadium that will house the Athletics upon their move from Oakland.

The Final Curtain Call

As the Tropicana prepares for its final bow, the casino floor will close at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, with guests being asked to check out by noon. Owned by Bally's Corporation, the Tropicana's demise makes room for a 30,000-seat stadium, set to become the Athletics' new home starting in 2028. This transition marks a significant shift in the landscape of the Las Vegas Strip, reflecting the city's evolving entertainment and sports offerings. The Tropicana, known for its luxurious mid-century design and as the venue for the city's longest-running cabaret, leaves behind a legacy of glamour and entertainment.

From Entertainment to Athletics

The decision to replace the Tropicana with a state-of-the-art MLB stadium follows discussions last year regarding the property's redevelopment. Approximately nine acres of the Tropicana's 35-acre parcel will be utilized for the stadium's construction, with designs still in the finalization stages. This move not only signifies a major shift for the Athletics but also for Las Vegas, further cementing its status as a premier destination for major sports events. Bally's Corporation's plans include not just the stadium but also a new casino resort, heralding a new era for the iconic site.

Reflections on a Storied Past

The Tropicana's history is rich with notable moments, from Siegfried and Roy's debut to its feature in a James Bond film. Its Folies Bergère cabaret and underwater music-playing pool were just some of the attractions that made it an emblem of Las Vegas's unique brand of entertainment. As the city says goodbye to this legendary establishment, the anticipation around the new MLB stadium and the future of Las Vegas's entertainment landscape grows. While the Tropicana's closure marks the end of an era, it also opens the door to new possibilities and adventures on the Strip.

This transition from a historic casino to a modern sports complex illustrates Las Vegas's continual reinvention and its ability to adapt to the changing tastes and interests of its visitors. As the Tropicana makes way for the Athletics' new home, the city prepares to welcome a new chapter in its illustrious history, promising fans and visitors alike an unparalleled experience.