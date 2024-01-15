End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations

The Macau Jockey Club, a staple in the city’s sports and entertainment sector for over four decades, is set to shutter its operations starting April 1, 2024. The decision comes after a mutual agreement between the Macau Horse Racing Company, the entity running the club, and the local government to terminate the club’s concession contract. The termination was driven by financial difficulties and a noticeable decline in the popularity of horse racing in the city.

A Concession Contract Cut Short

Initially, the contract between the Macau Horse Racing Company and the local government was extended in 2018 for 24 and a half years, with an expiration date set for August 31, 2042. However, the challenges that the Jockey Club faced, particularly in recent years, led to the early cessation of the contract. The club has been grappling with substantial losses, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which precipitated a significant reduction in the number of races and the postponement of the Hong Kong-Macau interport series.

Addressing Labor Rights and Horse Relocation

Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong Weng-chon, in announcing the contract termination, highlighted that horse racing activities no longer align with the current social development needs. As part of the agreement, the Macau Horse Racing Company has committed to safeguarding labor rights and benefits for its workforce of 800 full-time and 300 part-time employees. The company will also be responsible for relocating its horses to different locations outside of Macau by March 31 of the following year.

Repercussions and Future Plans

The Club’s closure marks the end of an era in Macau’s sports history. With no plans for a new public tender for any further concession to run horse racing in Macau, the closure’s implications extend beyond the immediate financial and operational impacts. The land and related facilities of the racetrack will revert to the government, with the company temporarily using the existing facilities to facilitate the transfer of the current horses. As the city moves forward, the termination of the horse racing contract serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of societal development needs and the constant evolution in sports and entertainment preferences.