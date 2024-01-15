en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations

The Macau Jockey Club, a staple in the city’s sports and entertainment sector for over four decades, is set to shutter its operations starting April 1, 2024. The decision comes after a mutual agreement between the Macau Horse Racing Company, the entity running the club, and the local government to terminate the club’s concession contract. The termination was driven by financial difficulties and a noticeable decline in the popularity of horse racing in the city.

A Concession Contract Cut Short

Initially, the contract between the Macau Horse Racing Company and the local government was extended in 2018 for 24 and a half years, with an expiration date set for August 31, 2042. However, the challenges that the Jockey Club faced, particularly in recent years, led to the early cessation of the contract. The club has been grappling with substantial losses, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which precipitated a significant reduction in the number of races and the postponement of the Hong Kong-Macau interport series.

Addressing Labor Rights and Horse Relocation

Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong Weng-chon, in announcing the contract termination, highlighted that horse racing activities no longer align with the current social development needs. As part of the agreement, the Macau Horse Racing Company has committed to safeguarding labor rights and benefits for its workforce of 800 full-time and 300 part-time employees. The company will also be responsible for relocating its horses to different locations outside of Macau by March 31 of the following year.

Repercussions and Future Plans

The Club’s closure marks the end of an era in Macau’s sports history. With no plans for a new public tender for any further concession to run horse racing in Macau, the closure’s implications extend beyond the immediate financial and operational impacts. The land and related facilities of the racetrack will revert to the government, with the company temporarily using the existing facilities to facilitate the transfer of the current horses. As the city moves forward, the termination of the horse racing contract serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of societal development needs and the constant evolution in sports and entertainment preferences.

0
Business Macau Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Startups in 2024: A Landscape of Quality, Innovation, and Investment Shifts
2024 marks a year of honest introspection for business founders and board members. The challenge lies in the dwindling cash reserves, primarily amassed in 2021, putting pressure on achieving the necessary milestones for subsequent funding rounds. In this light, companies are urged to consider alternative finance partners that could extend their financial runways and fund
Startups in 2024: A Landscape of Quality, Innovation, and Investment Shifts
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
51 seconds ago
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
EcoRatings Unveils Unique System to Evaluate Sustainability at Point of Sale
52 seconds ago
EcoRatings Unveils Unique System to Evaluate Sustainability at Point of Sale
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties
26 seconds ago
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties
Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management
28 seconds ago
Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management
Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development
34 seconds ago
Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
20 seconds
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
29 seconds
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
29 seconds
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
51 seconds
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
1 min
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
1 min
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
1 min
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
1 min
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
1 min
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
18 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app