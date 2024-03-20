End of an Era: Iconic 'Curse of the Colonel' Statue Finally Retired in Japan

TOKYO (AFP)–In a symbolic farewell to a superstition that has captivated baseball fans for nearly four decades, a plastic statue of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s founder, Colonel Sanders, revered and reviled in equal measure, has been ceremoniously disposed of. The statue, which became entangled in the lore of the Hanshin Tigers' fortunes, was removed 15 years after its recovery from an Osaka river, marking the end of the 'Curse of the Colonel'.

Superstition and Celebrations

In 1985, the Hanshin Tigers clinched Japan’s equivalent of the World Series, inciting their fervent fanbase to engage in a celebratory frenzy that saw the Colonel Sanders statue hurled into the murky depths of the Dotonbori river. This act of jubilation was later interpreted as the onset of a curse, as the team's successes dwindled, leading to widespread belief that only the statue’s retrieval could reverse their misfortunes. Recovered in 2009, albeit in a deteriorated state, the statue was embraced as a mascot of hope, its presence intertwined with the team's quest for redemption.

Ritualistic Farewell

Last year's victory in the Japan Series, the first in 38 years for the Tigers, was seen as the curse's denouement, culminating in its official dismissal with the statue’s disposal. Before its final removal, a ceremonial gesture of gratitude was performed, blending traditional and contemporary elements. KFC Japan's president, Takayuki Hanji, led the proceedings, symbolically combining offerings of Japanese sake with the chain’s signature fried chicken, in a poignant nod to both cultural heritage and corporate identity.

Legacy and Reflection

The 'Curse of the Colonel' has transcended its origins as a sports superstition to become a narrative about passion, perseverance, and the peculiar interplay between culture and commerce. This final act of disposing of the statue, far from erasing the history, serves to commemorate the enduring spirit of the Hanshin Tigers' fans and the unpredictable nature of baseball itself. As the team looks to the future, the legend of the Colonel Sanders statue remains a testament to the profound, often whimsical, impact of sports on societal folklore.