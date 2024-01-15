End of an Era: Gonzaga's AP Top 25 Streak Halted, UConn Rises to No. 1

The end of an era has arrived as Gonzaga's significant run in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll was halted after a remarkable 143 consecutive weeks, including an astounding 39 weeks at the pinnacle - the No. 1 spot. The termination of this streak was triggered by Gonzaga's slim 77-76 defeat to Santa Clara last Thursday, a victory that the Broncos had been craving since 2011. The triumph ended a 26-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, and consequently, led to a drastic fall in Gonzaga's standing in the NET rankings, plummeting to the 50th position.

The Underlying Factors

With a record of 0-4 in Quadrant 1 games and 2-1 in Quadrant 2 games, the Bulldogs' defeat added fuel to the fire, contributing to their slide in the rankings. The shift was part of a larger disruption in college basketball, where last week saw 15 top 25 teams, including an astonishing eight from the top 10, face defeats. These upsets led to a major reshuffling in the rankings with three teams bidding adieu to the top 10 and five teams, including Gonzaga, being ousted from the top 25.

The New Order

Taking the reins, UConn ascended to the No. 1 position in the poll, a feat it hasn't achieved in nearly 15 years, backed by 39 first-place votes. Purdue, despite a loss to Nebraska, managed to hold onto the No. 2 spot with 20 first-place votes. The top five was rounded off by the inclusion of Kansas and North Carolina. Duke, with a strong performance, climbed four places to secure the No. 7 position, with Kentucky, Baylor, and Memphis completing the top 10. Arizona, after a promising 8-0 start and a brief stint at the No. 1 ranking, found itself at No. 12 following a recent 4-4 run and a disappointing loss to Washington State.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of these upheavals, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, now standing at 11-5 on the season, are gearing up to bounce back in their forthcoming clash against Pepperdine in California. In the latest poll, the Bulldogs could only muster five votes, wedging them between Princeton and Utah. As the dust settles on this round of games, the college basketball landscape takes a new shape, with teams recalibrating their strategies and setting their sights on the upcoming battles.