End of an Era: Final Big 12 Bedlam Clash Between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Marks a Historic Moment

As the sun sets over Stillwater this Saturday, it will not just mark the end of another day but the conclusion of an era in collegiate sports. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to face off in what will be the final regular-season game of the Bedlam series in the Big 12 Conference at 3 p.m. This transition, with the Sooners moving to the Southeastern Conference (SEC), brings an air of nostalgia and contemplation over what has been one of the most storied rivalries in men's basketball. Oklahoma's head coach, Porter Moser, captures the sentiment of many when he expresses a willingness to continue this historic rivalry, acknowledging its deep roots in the state's sports culture.

The Legacy of Bedlam

The Bedlam series is more than just a set of games; it's a rich tapestry woven with moments of brilliance, heartbreak, and sheer competitive spirit. Since the inception of the Big 12 Conference in the 1996-97 season, the Sooners hold a slight edge with a record of 32-29 against the Cowboys. This rivalry has seen the rise of phenomenal talents such as Blake Griffin for OU and Ivan McFarlin for OSU, whose performances have left an indelible mark on their respective programs. Their contributions, along with those of Ryan Spangler, Brady Manek, Buddy Hield, Steven Pledger, Cameron McGriff, Le'Bryan Nash, Byron Eaton, and Phil Forte, have made Bedlam the highlight of the season for fans and players alike.

Memorable moments abound in the Bedlam series history, from controversial finishes to games that had significant implications for NCAA Tournament seeding. One such game, detailed in an account of the 1997 Bedlam matchup, showcases the intensity and competitiveness that have come to define this rivalry. As both teams prepare for their final clash in the Big 12, the anticipation and emotion surrounding the game are palpable.

The Future of Bedlam

Despite the impending conference realignment, the desire to keep the Bedlam series alive is strong. The uncertainty of future matchups, as highlighted in a recent discussion on the series' future, underscores the significance of these games not just for the teams involved but for the entire state. The rivalry transcends the sport, embodying the competitive spirit and camaraderie that sports can foster.

As OU prepares to join the SEC, questions remain about how often these two venerable institutions will clash on the basketball court. The hope is that despite the changing landscape of college sports, the Bedlam series will continue in some form, preserving its rich history and significance for future generations.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

As fans from both sides prepare to watch the final Big 12 Bedlam game, the focus is not just on who will win but on celebrating the series itself. It's a time to reflect on what makes college sports so special: the passion, the rivalries, and the shared history. The Sooners and Cowboys may be parting ways in conference affiliation, but the legacy of their rivalry will continue to be a touchstone for what makes college basketball great.

Whether the Bedlam series will find a new life in the SEC era remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the rivalry will always be remembered for the moments of greatness it brought to the sport. As we look forward to this final clash, let's not just anticipate the end of an era but also celebrate the enduring spirit of competition that Bedlam represents.