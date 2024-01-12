en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

End of an Era: Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams Resigns from Auburn’s Coaching Staff

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
End of an Era: Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams Resigns from Auburn’s Coaching Staff

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, a beloved icon of Auburn football, has resigned from his coaching position to chase different opportunities. Garnering recognition both during his four-season tenure as a player and his time on the coaching staff, Williams’ departure marks the end of an era for Auburn football.

The Man, The Myth, The ‘Cadillac’

An illustrious figure in the world of college football, Williams rushed for 3,831 yards and scored 45 touchdowns during his four seasons as a player at Auburn. His performance on the field solidified his position as one of the most prolific figures in the program’s history. His efforts were equally noteworthy off the field, where he served Auburn through two coaching changes, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

From Player to Interim Head Coach

Williams’ journey with Auburn began in 2019, and his roles evolved significantly over the years. Stepping up to serve as the interim head coach for four games in 2022, he navigated the team through a challenging transition period after Bryan Harsin’s firing. His leadership during this period was a testament to his commitment and love for the Auburn Tigers, encapsulating his ability to adapt and lead in trying times.

Looking Ahead

Despite his recent promotion to associate head coach and a substantial annual pay of $900,000, Williams decided it was time to step down. He expressed his love for Auburn University, its players, and its extended family, while acknowledging the need to seek new opportunities. The current head coach, Hugh Freeze, has recognized Williams’ significant contributions and expressed respect for his difficult decision, wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
In a fiercely contested basketball game, UNC-Wilmington emerged victorious over Monmouth (NJ) with a final scoreline of 69-56. Displaying a shining example of teamwork, UNC-Wilmington’s balanced scoring attack, superior shooting percentages, and strong defense tipped the scales in their favor. On the contrary, despite valiant efforts, Monmouth couldn’t capitalize on individual brilliance due to their
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
4 mins ago
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
5 mins ago
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
2 mins ago
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
3 mins ago
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins ago
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
2 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
2 mins
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
3 mins
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
4 mins
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
4 mins
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
5 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
5 mins
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
5 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app