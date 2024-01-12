End of an Era: Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams Resigns from Auburn’s Coaching Staff

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, a beloved icon of Auburn football, has resigned from his coaching position to chase different opportunities. Garnering recognition both during his four-season tenure as a player and his time on the coaching staff, Williams’ departure marks the end of an era for Auburn football.

The Man, The Myth, The ‘Cadillac’

An illustrious figure in the world of college football, Williams rushed for 3,831 yards and scored 45 touchdowns during his four seasons as a player at Auburn. His performance on the field solidified his position as one of the most prolific figures in the program’s history. His efforts were equally noteworthy off the field, where he served Auburn through two coaching changes, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

From Player to Interim Head Coach

Williams’ journey with Auburn began in 2019, and his roles evolved significantly over the years. Stepping up to serve as the interim head coach for four games in 2022, he navigated the team through a challenging transition period after Bryan Harsin’s firing. His leadership during this period was a testament to his commitment and love for the Auburn Tigers, encapsulating his ability to adapt and lead in trying times.

Looking Ahead

Despite his recent promotion to associate head coach and a substantial annual pay of $900,000, Williams decided it was time to step down. He expressed his love for Auburn University, its players, and its extended family, while acknowledging the need to seek new opportunities. The current head coach, Hugh Freeze, has recognized Williams’ significant contributions and expressed respect for his difficult decision, wishing him the best in his future endeavors.