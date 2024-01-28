Encipher's Career Likely Over: Horse Racing Continues with Noteworthy Performances

Tragedy struck the horse racing world when Encipher, the superstar mare and winner of the inaugural TAB Eureka, had to undergo emergency surgery following a broken pastern sustained during her victory in the Group 2 Ladyship Cup at Melton. The unfortunate injury is set to end her illustrious racing career, leaving the owner-breeder Tyson Linke with hopes for her future as a broodmare.

Encipher's Illustrious Career

Renowned driver Kate Gath expressed profound devastation over Encipher's injury, having shared numerous triumphant moments with the superstar mare. Trainer Emma Stewart reported that the life-altering surgery was taking place at the Ballarat Veterinary Clinic. Encipher, a significant earner for Stewart, had a distinguished record of 18 wins from 30 starts and earnings exceeding $1.6 million.

Despite Encipher's tragic absence, the racing scene continued with several notable performances. Leap To Fame, yet another champion pacer, solidified his reputation with a seventh consecutive win at Albion Park. This victory positions him as a favorite for the upcoming $450,000 Group 1 Hunter Cup. The race is also set to feature Spirit Of St Louis and Cantfindabettorman, stablemates from Team McCarthy, who have shown promise in their respective races at Menangle.

Notable Performances

Better Eclipse, the Inter Dominion runner-up, surpassed $1 million in earnings after a triumphant run at Melton, while the Kiwi pacer Don't Stop Dreaming showed potential in his return to Victoria. Adding to the list of achievements, champion trotter Just Believe continued his winning streak by successfully defending his Great Southern Star title, becoming the first Australian-bred trotter to earn over $1 million.