EmpowHer Hockey Fest: Inspiring and Building Skills for Young Female Hockey Players

The frosty winds of Ottawa's winter brought more than just a chill over the weekend. The TD Place Arena buzzed with excitement, energy, and the swish-swish of skates slicing through ice. It was the 2nd annual EmpowHer Hockey Fest and the venue was a melting pot of inspiration, skill-building, and dreams taking flight for young female hockey enthusiasts.

Empowering Future Hockey Stars

The fest saw nearly 200 girls, aged 7 to 13, flooding the rink. Among them was a determined seven-year-old, Avery Hall. Avery's eyes sparkled with the ambition of joining the ranks of the Ottawa 67s one day. The fest served as a unique opportunity for girls like Avery to learn and play hockey alongside the very idols they aspire to be. Members of the Ottawa 67s, including defenseman Matthew Mayich, were on the ice, guiding and mentoring these budding stars.

A Platform for Skill Enhancement

The Hockey Fest was no ordinary event. It wasn't limited to girls possessing advanced skills. Girls of various skill levels took to the ice, either to learn the basics or to refine their techniques. Amelia Lowe, one of the participants, was elated about improving her stick handling, while Sasha Mussa was thrilled about her newfound ability to pass the puck.

More than Just Ice Drills

The event transcended the boundaries of regular ice drills. It was a platform for team-building activities, nurturing the essence of sportsmanship among the participants. High-profile attendees, such as Carla MacLeod, the head coach of Professional Women's Hockey League Ottawa, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette, were present. They provided one-on-one training, sharing their immense knowledge and passion for the sport. Their goal? To help girls fall in love with the game.

The EmpowHer Hockey Fest is a product of a collaboration between the Ottawa 67's and Telus. Beyond merely teaching hockey, the event aims to inspire young girls to love the sport. It seeks to provide them with role models, ultimately contributing to the growth and recognition of female athletes at all levels of the game. The organisers of the event envision it as a platform to encourage more girls to engage in hockey and to address the scarcity of girls' hockey programs.