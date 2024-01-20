Empowerment and Conservation: WINGS and 'Eagles Over Monroe' Take Flight in Bloomington

In Bloomington, a wave of empowerment is set to wash over the outdoor recreational scene as the WINGS initiative announces its Mini-Expo. A women-led event, WINGS is on a mission to instil both skills and confidence in women, encouraging their participation in outdoor activities.

The Expo, scheduled for Sunday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is an open call to any woman interested in embracing the thrill of the outdoors.

Empowerment through Outdoor Recreation

The WINGS Mini-Expo, held at The Commons Building at Karst Farm Park, will showcase a diverse range of hands-on training sessions led by women, for women. From the calm precision of archery to the rugged thrill of tent camping, participants will be immersed in a host of outdoor pursuits. Foraging, fishing, birding, seed sowing, and even stand-up-paddleboarding will be featured, each activity serving as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of women.

'Eagles Over Monroe' - A Tribute to Nature's Majesty

Running parallel to the WINGS initiative, another event, 'Eagles Over Monroe', celebrates Monroe Lake's history with the majestic bald eagles. The event serves as a platform to promote wildlife conservation while simultaneously offering programs that highlight bird watching and eagle viewing. It is a tribute to the successful reintroduction of bald eagles in Indiana, now home to over 350 nesting pairs, marking a significant victory for wildlife conservation efforts.

Join the Movement

Both the WINGS Mini-Expo and 'Eagles Over Monroe' represent the convergence of community, conservation, and empowerment. They extend an invitation to women and nature enthusiasts alike to partake in this celebration of the outdoors. However, with limited spaces, it's essential to register for several activities to secure your place. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the thrill of outdoor recreation and the awe-inspiring spectacle of nature's majesty at Monroe Lake.