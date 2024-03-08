Empowering Women in Uganda: Museveni's Economic Over Politics Strategy

In a significant move towards gender equality, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has emphasized the importance of prioritizing economic empowerment over political engagement for women in Uganda. This directive comes amidst various initiatives by the government and non-governmental organizations to boost women's participation in the nation's economic and political arenas. Museveni's advice was particularly highlighted during a meeting with women leaders ahead of the International Women's Day celebrations, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse on women's roles in societal development.

Strategic Economic Empowerment

Underpinning President Museveni's advice is the notion that economic independence is a fundamental precursor to effective political participation. He advocates for women to engage in commercial agriculture, leveraging the four-acre model introduced in 2019. This model is designed to maximize land use for various agricultural activities, promising a sustainable route out of poverty and towards economic stability. Furthermore, the government, in collaboration with oil companies, has launched the Energy and Mineral Sector Gender Strategy and Action Plan, aiming to train women in skills necessary for the oil and gas sector. These efforts are complemented by the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) and the Youth Livelihood Programme, which have collectively supported over 18,000 women-led enterprises.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite these efforts, women in Uganda face substantial challenges in achieving economic and political empowerment. High campaign costs, societal norms, and limited access to resources are significant barriers. However, the government's initiatives have seen notable successes, such as training 450 women in various skills relevant to the oil and gas industry and supporting 137 enterprises led by women and youth. These achievements highlight the gradual but tangible progress towards gender equality and the empowerment of women in Uganda.

Looking Forward

The emphasis on economic empowerment over political involvement does not diminish the importance of women's participation in politics. Instead, it underscores the belief that economic stability can provide a stronger foundation for women to engage in political activities more effectively. As Uganda celebrates International Women's Day with the theme 'Accelerating Gender Equality through Women's Economic Empowerment,' the focus on economic strategies reflects a strategic approach to achieving long-term gender equality. The collective efforts of the government, NGOs, and the international community are crucial in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by women, ensuring their empowerment, and enabling their full participation in all aspects of Ugandan society.