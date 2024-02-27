Empowering Tomorrow's Champions: Vernon's International Women's Day Event Supports U18 Laker Girls

On International Women's Day, Vernon will host a unique fundraiser titled 'Empowering Tomorrow's Champions: A Night of Inspiration and Auction' at the Kal Tire Place Arena civic room. This event aims to raise critical funds for the Thompson Okanagan Lakers girls U18 hockey team, with a focus on empowering young athletes and supporting their journey to the 2024 Esso Cup.

Event Highlights and Keynote Speaker

Attendees can look forward to a night filled with networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the AAA girls U18 hockey program. The event will be graced by Dr. Kimberley Amirault-Ryan, a distinguished performance consultant known for her work with the NHL, NBA, and Olympians. Her extensive experience in sports psychology and her trailblazing role as the first female performance consultant for major sports organizations in North America set the stage for an inspiring keynote speech.

Panel Discussion with Local Icons

The evening will also feature a panel Q&A session with local icons Torrie Silverthorn, Mandy Duhamel, Viola Brown, and Nicky Dunlop. These individuals will share their experiences and insights, answering questions from the U18 Lakers players and attendees. This segment promises to offer valuable perspectives on sports, teamwork, and personal development.

Supporting the Future of Female Hockey

The 'Empowering Tomorrow's Champions' event is not just about raising funds; it's about nurturing the dreams of young female athletes and providing them with the resources they need to excel. With tickets available for purchase at $80 on eventbrite.ca, supporters have a tangible way to contribute to the success of the Thompson Okanagan Lakers as they prepare to host the prestigious 2024 Esso Cup from April 21-27.

The significance of this event extends beyond the immediate financial support it provides. It's a testament to the community's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for female athletes, ensuring they have the opportunities to reach their full potential. As the Lakers gear up for the Esso Cup, 'Empowering Tomorrow's Champions' stands as a beacon of hope and encouragement, highlighting the importance of solidarity, empowerment, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.