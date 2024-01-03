en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students

In an era where the emphasis on holistic education is gaining momentum, the words of Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, the MCA president and TARC Education Foundation board of trustees chairman, resound with significance. During a recent tea session at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), he underscored the importance of achieving excellence in both academics and sports for undergraduates.

Championing Holistic Growth

The tea session wasn’t just a casual meet-up. It was an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of students who had won various sports events at TAR UMT. From the finesse of wushu to the agility of basketball and the strategic play of table tennis, these students have shown that they can juggle academics and sports with equal dexterity. Dr Wee commended their efforts, shining a spotlight on their triumphant journey.

From College to University: The Journey of TAR UMT

Dr Wee’s speech also traced the trajectory of Tunku Abdul Rahman College and its evolution into the TAR UMT of today. He lauded the university’s commitment to providing affordable quality education and nurturing well-rounded individuals. He emphasized that TAR UMT takes pride in producing outstanding athletes alongside academic talents, effectively breaking the stereotype of the ‘bookish’ student.

Acknowledging Efforts, Encouraging Excellence

In the presence of other eminent university officials, including TAR UMT president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei and TARC Education Foundation board member Datuk Seri Yew Teong Look, Dr Wee congratulated the students on their achievements. His words were not merely a pat on the back but a testament to the potential of these young minds and a reminder of the heights they can scale with resilience and determination.

0
Education Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exam Guidelines and Format: What Candidates Need to Know

By Dil Bar Irshad

Empowering the UAE's Migrant Workforce with Financial Literacy

By Hadeel Hashem

Archival Organizations Strive for Inclusive History Preservation Amid Reconciliation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

North Carolina Public Schools Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Performan ...
@Education · 2 mins
North Carolina Public Schools Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Performan ...
heart comment 0
110 Scholarships Awarded to Underprivileged but Academically Outstanding Students in Tra Vinh, Vietnam

By Ayesha Mumtaz

110 Scholarships Awarded to Underprivileged but Academically Outstanding Students in Tra Vinh, Vietnam
Tennessee High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Minors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tennessee High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Minors
Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of 2023
Parental Challenges in Influencing Adolescents: Striking the Right Balance

By Rafia Tasleem

Parental Challenges in Influencing Adolescents: Striking the Right Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
28 seconds
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
36 seconds
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
55 seconds
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
59 seconds
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
2 mins
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
2 mins
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
2 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
3 mins
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
3 mins
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
23 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app