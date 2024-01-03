Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students

In an era where the emphasis on holistic education is gaining momentum, the words of Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, the MCA president and TARC Education Foundation board of trustees chairman, resound with significance. During a recent tea session at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), he underscored the importance of achieving excellence in both academics and sports for undergraduates.

Championing Holistic Growth

The tea session wasn’t just a casual meet-up. It was an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of students who had won various sports events at TAR UMT. From the finesse of wushu to the agility of basketball and the strategic play of table tennis, these students have shown that they can juggle academics and sports with equal dexterity. Dr Wee commended their efforts, shining a spotlight on their triumphant journey.

From College to University: The Journey of TAR UMT

Dr Wee’s speech also traced the trajectory of Tunku Abdul Rahman College and its evolution into the TAR UMT of today. He lauded the university’s commitment to providing affordable quality education and nurturing well-rounded individuals. He emphasized that TAR UMT takes pride in producing outstanding athletes alongside academic talents, effectively breaking the stereotype of the ‘bookish’ student.

Acknowledging Efforts, Encouraging Excellence

In the presence of other eminent university officials, including TAR UMT president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei and TARC Education Foundation board member Datuk Seri Yew Teong Look, Dr Wee congratulated the students on their achievements. His words were not merely a pat on the back but a testament to the potential of these young minds and a reminder of the heights they can scale with resilience and determination.