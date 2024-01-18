Emmaus High School's Will Barber Scores 1,000th Point in Victory Over Bethlehem Catholic

In a riveting high school basketball game, Emmaus High School's Will Barber established a significant milestone in his athletic career by scoring his 1,000th point against Bethlehem Catholic. Barber, entering the game needing only four points to reach this landmark, secured it early with a short turnaround jumper, setting the stage for a memorable night.

Advertisment

Barber's Performance Elevates Emmaus

Not only did Barber achieve his personal milestone, but his notable performance of scoring 25 points, without any 3-pointers, also led the Emmaus Green Hornets to a victory over Bethlehem Catholic. Barber’s contribution went beyond his scoring; he also added nine successful free throws and eight rebounds to his tally. This victory marked an improvement in Emmaus' season record, which now stands at 10-3.

A Moment to Celebrate

Advertisment

Barber's achievement was celebrated with a brief pause during the game, where he received a standing ovation from the crowd. His proud family was presented with the game ball, marking the special occasion. The victory was a team effort, with junior Owen Hafner adding 10 points in the first half, supporting the team in securing the win.

Admiration Beyond Rivalry

Despite the defeat, Bethlehem Catholic's coach Scott McClary praised his team's effort, especially given the absence of three key players due to injuries. McClary also expressed his admiration for Barber, whom he has known since childhood when Barber attended McClary's basketball camp. The game, while marking a significant personal achievement for Barber, also underscored the resilience and commitment of both teams.