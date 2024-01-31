Emmanuel 'Shumba' Nyahuma: From Black Aces Goalkeeper to St George's College Coach

Emmanuel Nyahuma, affectionately known as 'Shumba' and remembered as the formidable goalkeeper for the now extinct Black Aces football team, remains tightly woven into the fabric of the sport well into his early 60s. His current role as a football coach at St George's College in Harare is a testament to his enduring passion for the game.

From the Net to the Sidelines

As a senior national team triallist, Nyahuma's fervor for football has not dwindled with time. His transition from guarding the net to coaching on the sidelines at St George's College is as seamless as it is inspiring. Nyahuma's time as a goalkeeper during the vibrant 1980s football scene is well etched in the minds of many, especially his stint with the Black Aces. This team, a constellation of immense talent, boasted players like the Mugeyi twins, Charles Kaseke, and Brenna Msiska, among others.

A Legacy Echoes in the Present

Another notable name from the golden era of the Black Aces, Brenna Msiska, has also embraced coaching. He currently serves as an assistant coach at the Premiership side Yadah, mirroring Nyahuma's dedication to nurturing the next generation of football players. The Black Aces' legacy reverberates beyond the individuals, encapsulated in the collective memory of their home games at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield.

Forgotten Temples of Football

These games, played before large, passionate crowds in the mid to late 1980s, were guided by the masterful strategies of coaches Peter Nyama and Steve Kwashi. Unfortunately, the once vibrant Gwanzura Stadium, a symbol of Zimbabwean football history, has fallen into disrepair. The lack of maintenance by the Harare City Council has left this once glorious venue a shadow of its former self. The likelihood of it regaining its old sparkle as one of Zimbabwe's most famous football venues appears grim.