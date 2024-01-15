en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Emma Woods’ Late Overtime Goal Seals Victory for New York Over Minnesota

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Emma Woods’ Late Overtime Goal Seals Victory for New York Over Minnesota

In a thrilling showdown that pushed the limits of athleticism and strategy, the New York team emerged victorious over Minnesota in an adrenaline-fueled 3-2 triumph. The game, which saw the teams locked in a fiercely contested overtime, was decided by the unwavering resolve of Emma Woods, who scored her first goal of the season with a mere 59 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Duel of Titans

Minnesota entered the fray with a formidable start, powered by the prowess of Lee Stecklein and Kelly Pannek. Both athletes, boasting impressive Olympic and NCAA achievements, put their team ahead 2-0 by the end of the first intermission. Despite the initial setback, New York’s resolve remained unbroken.

The Unyielding Comeback

The second period witnessed a remarkable reversal of fortunes as Alex Carpenter’s power-play goal, her third of the season, breathed new life into New York’s campaign, narrowing the score to 2-1. The momentum carried over into the third period, with Jessie Eldridge leveling the field at 2-2, setting the stage for an unforgettable climax.

Turning the Tide

Minnesota’s goaltender, Corinne Schroeder, played an instrumental role in the game’s outcome. Her stellar performance included saving a penalty shot by Grace Zumwinkle in overtime, paving the way for Woods’ decisive wrist shot. Despite Minnesota’s aggressive attack, which saw them outshooting New York 41-29, the win eluded them. With the dust settled, both teams are now gearing up for their next challenges, with New York visiting Montreal on Tuesday and Minnesota squaring off against Ottawa on Wednesday.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
54 seconds ago
Northern Ontario's Hockey Tapestry: A Deep Dive into the Region's Sports Culture
In the frosty expanse of Northern Ontario, the spirit of hockey pervades every corner. A series of video segments from northernontario.ctvnews.ca, meticulously unpack the dynamics of the region’s hockey landscape, chronicling everything from pivotal tournaments to personal triumphs. Spotlight on the Silver Stick Northern Ontario Tournament The Silver Stick Northern Ontario tournament, a crucial juncture
Northern Ontario's Hockey Tapestry: A Deep Dive into the Region's Sports Culture
Barry Trotz's Islander Reunion: First Face-off as Nashville Predators' GM
13 hours ago
Barry Trotz's Islander Reunion: First Face-off as Nashville Predators' GM
Colorado Avalanche's Spirited Comeback Secures Victory over Toronto Maple Leafs
15 hours ago
Colorado Avalanche's Spirited Comeback Secures Victory over Toronto Maple Leafs
High Stakes on Ice: Seattle Kraken Face Pittsburgh Penguins in Anticipated 2024 Match
3 mins ago
High Stakes on Ice: Seattle Kraken Face Pittsburgh Penguins in Anticipated 2024 Match
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
10 mins ago
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
Justin Bieber's Drew House Designs Unique Jerseys for NHL All-Star Weekend
11 mins ago
Justin Bieber's Drew House Designs Unique Jerseys for NHL All-Star Weekend
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
18 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
19 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
21 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
30 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
34 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
German Citizens' Council Proposes Groundbreaking Nutrition Policies
35 seconds
German Citizens' Council Proposes Groundbreaking Nutrition Policies
UK Considers Extension of Livestock Export Ban to Include Alpacas, Llamas, and Deer
39 seconds
UK Considers Extension of Livestock Export Ban to Include Alpacas, Llamas, and Deer
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record
52 seconds
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record
Northern Ontario's Hockey Tapestry: A Deep Dive into the Region's Sports Culture
54 seconds
Northern Ontario's Hockey Tapestry: A Deep Dive into the Region's Sports Culture
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app