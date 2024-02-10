Emma Taylor Makes History: First National Winner in Northeast Community College Agriculture Program

Emma Taylor, a freshman animal science major at John Wood Community College, has made history by becoming the first national winner in the school's agriculture program. She achieved this feat by taking the top spot in the Denver Carload Contest at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.

The Art of Livestock Judging

Livestock judging is a subjective competition where participants earn points based on their alignment with the judge's choices and their ability to justify their decisions through 'reasons'. Mike Roeber, the Northeast livestock judging coach, emphasizes the growth of his students' knowledge and skills over mere success in competitions.

This year, Roeber's team consists of seven freshmen who are honing their skills through practice and experience. The competition demands physical and mental endurance; contestants may need to judge 12 classes and provide eight sets of reasons in a single day.

The Road to Triumph

Taylor's journey to victory began with her dedication to animal science, which led her to join the Northeast Community College livestock judging team. Through rigorous practice and learning, she developed her ability to assess the quality of livestock.

Her triumph at the Denver Carload Contest was no small feat. The contest saw 123 competitors from 28 schools across the nation, challenging them to judge six classes of cattle and rank each group from first to fourth. Taylor's success not only demonstrated her knowledge and proficiency but also highlighted the growing competitiveness of the school's ag program and livestock judging team.

Giving Back to the Community

Beyond competing, students like Taylor contribute to the community by helping host livestock judging contests. On January 25, the annual FFA district livestock judging contest took place at the Northeast Community College's Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, drawing over 500 students from 36 schools.

The schools spanned a wide geographic area, from Omaha Bryan and Ralston to Bloomfield and Verdigre. The top 25% in each division in each district qualified for the state livestock evaluation contest in Lincoln in March. The judging included breeding and market species of cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats.

The Northeast team of livestock judging members played an integral role in putting on the contest, including listening to oral reasons. This experience allowed them to apply their knowledge, gain new insights, and contribute to the broader livestock judging community.

As the Northeast Community College livestock judging team, coached by Mike Roeber, continues to grow and develop, it fosters a new generation of competitors who are not only adept at assessing livestock but also committed to giving back to their community.

Roeber measures his team's progress by their increasing knowledge of livestock and their improving skills in presenting reasons to a judge. The team practices judging a variety of classes and taking detailed notes to enhance their performance.

The National Western Livestock Show in Denver is a significant competition where contestants judge 12 classes and give eight sets of reasons, requiring both physical and mental endurance. Northeast offers one of three college livestock judging programs in the state, and two team members recently competed in the National Western Livestock collegiate judging competition.

While Roeber acknowledges that progress is being made, he also recognizes that there is still room for improvement in reason scores. However, with dedicated students like Emma Taylor leading the way, the future of the Northeast Community College livestock judging team looks promising.

Taylor's historic victory serves as a testament to the potential of the school's agricultural program and the power of hard work, perseverance, and a keen eye for quality livestock.