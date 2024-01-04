Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women’s Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft

Former Ohio State women’s soccer player, Emma Sears, made a triumphant return to the Buckeyes, choosing to play her senior season instead of sitting out in preparation for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. Sears’ decision came after an eight-month hiatus from the team, during which the transformation of her passion for the game was reignited.

The Turning Point

Watching her sister play against Ohio State on August 17, 2023, marked a pivotal moment for Sears. The game ended in a 3-0 victory for Ohio State, but it was the spark that ignited her desire to rejoin the ranks of college soccer. Sears realized that the best way to advance her game and enhance her prospects for the NWSL draft was to lace up her cleats and step back onto the Ohio State pitch.

A Timely Return

With just days left in the NCAA’s soccer eligibility window, Sears managed to rejoin the Buckeyes for a game against Ohio University on September 7, 2023. Her return was met with enthusiasm from the coaches and team members. Associate head coach Brian Jankowski lauded her versatility, highlighting her transition from a wide forward to a playmaker, a shift that could potentially pique the interest of NWSL scouts.

Team Spirit Rekindled

Team member Ella Giannola expressed her appreciation for the supportive presence Sears brought back to the team. Meanwhile, Sears found joy in returning to the field, missing not only the thrill of competition but also the camaraderie of the team and the euphoria of scoring goals. Emma Sears’ return indeed marked a significant moment in the Ohio State women’s soccer narrative.