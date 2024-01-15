en English
Health

Emma Raducanu’s Triumphant Return: Rising From ‘Battle Wounds’ to Grand Slams

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Emma Raducanu's Triumphant Return: Rising From 'Battle Wounds' to Grand Slams

Emma Raducanu, the shining beacon of British tennis, is back in the competitive court after a grueling journey of recovery from multiple surgeries. The young prodigy suffered from carpal bosses in her hands and an ankle injury, necessitating surgical intervention. The physical toll it took on Raducanu was significant, yet she considers these scars as ‘battle wounds’, a testament to her resilience and the hard work she put in to get back in the game.

From Soft Balls to Grand Slams

Post-surgery, Raducanu’s initial training began with soft balls to limit the load on her joints. The transition from soft balls to the standard yellow ones was gradual, a process that extended till the end of November. Yet, the struggle didn’t deter Raducanu, who is now back in the Grand Slam arena, participating in the Australian Open. Competing against world No.156 Shelby Rogers, this marks her first Grand Slam match in a year.

Dealing with Unfair Criticism

Despite her evident dedication to her sport, Raducanu has faced criticism from a section of fans accusing her of prioritizing modeling over tennis. They have also questioned her toughness, citing her 11 professional retirements, including four after her US Open win. However, these critics overlook the ‘excruciating’ pain she endured due to her injuries. Juggling between managing her pain and catching up with her tennis training, Raducanu has displayed considerable tenacity.

A New Chapter in Raducanu’s Career

Today, Raducanu feels ‘lighter’ and relieved of the burden of her injuries. With her focus on maintaining her fitness to prevent further injuries, the tennis star is eager to continue her journey in competitive tennis. Her perseverance and grit have earned her the support and admiration of her peers in the tennis community. As she basks in the glory of her return, the world eagerly awaits to see what the future holds for this young phenomenon.

Health Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

