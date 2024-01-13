en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International

Emma Navarro, the rising star of American tennis, etched her name into the annals of the Hologic WTA Tour by bagging her maiden title at the Hobart International. In a thrilling clash, Navarro triumphed over two-time champion Elise Mertens with a scoreline of 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Navarro’s Journey to Victory

Navarro’s journey to the top has been nothing short of spectacular. A year ago, she was ranked No.149. Today, she holds a career-high ranking of No.31, demonstrating a swift and impressive ascent in the world of tennis. In the final match against Mertens, which spanned 2 hours and 48 minutes, the 22-year-old American showed immense grit and resilience. It was their first-ever encounter, and Navarro’s tenacity saw her overcome the top seed in this closely contested match.

Reflecting on a Remarkable Year

The young American expressed amazement and gratitude for her journey, acknowledging the years of effort and the invaluable partnership with her coach. From an aspiring college player to a WTA titleholder, Navarro’s progression has been awe-inspiring. She heads into the Australian Open – her first – as the 27th seed, boasting an 8-1 run this season.

Mertens and Doubles Champions

Despite the rare defeat, Mertens holds a strong record in Hobart, maintaining an impressive 15-3 record at the tournament. In doubles, the title was secured by the No.2 seeds Chan Hao-Ching and Giuliana Olmos, who overcame Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu. This marks the duo’s first title as a team since they began playing together.

As Navarro steps onto the court for her Australian Open debut, the tennis world will be watching closely. After her recent triumph, expectations are high, and the stage is set for her to continue her remarkable journey.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
26 seconds ago
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
As the NFL playoffs kick off with the Super Wild Card Weekend, the stage is set for a clash of titans. With 14 teams vying for the coveted Super Bowl 58 title, predictions are in full swing, and every match-up comes with its unique set of challenges and strengths. Clash of the Quarterbacks The Cleveland
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
9 mins ago
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada
10 mins ago
HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
1 min ago
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
9 mins ago
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
9 mins ago
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
26 seconds
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
44 seconds
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
54 seconds
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
1 min
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
2 mins
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
5 mins
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks International Justice
7 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks International Justice
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
8 mins
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students
8 mins
Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app