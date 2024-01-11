Emma Hayes Addresses Fran Kirby's Contract Uncertainty and Squad Updates

Chelsea Women's team manager, Emma Hayes, has addressed concerns over the future of forward Fran Kirby, as she enters the last six months of her contract. Despite the uncertainty, Hayes has assured fans that there is no cause for alarm, highlighting that it is not uncommon for players to negotiate contracts in their final months. The club is diligently working towards ensuring Kirby remains on the pitch for the entire season.
Kirby's Return to Form
After recovering from a debilitating knee injury that sidelined her from the World Cup, Kirby has returned to her best form. Hayes, who is set to leave Chelsea to coach the US women's national team at the end of the season, has been instrumental in shaping Kirby's career since she joined from Reading in 2015. She emphasized that the forward has expressed a desire to continue playing for the club, even though no negotiations have transpired over an extension.
Update on Sam Kerr and New Signings
Hayes also provided a positive update on striker Sam Kerr, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Like Kirby, Kerr has not yet signed a new contract but maintains a strong relationship with the club. This positive news should bring some relief to fans who have been anxious about the striker's future.
In line with bolstering the squad, Chelsea has signed defender Nathalie Bjorn from Everton. Hayes explained that this move was pre-planned and not a knee-jerk reaction to captain Millie Bright's injury. Bjorn is expected to contribute significantly to Chelsea's build-up play and provide leadership on the pitch.