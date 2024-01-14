en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Emirates Golf Club Poised for Dubai Desert Classic Success, Boosting Dubai’s Global Sports Image

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Emirates Golf Club Poised for Dubai Desert Classic Success, Boosting Dubai’s Global Sports Image

As Dubai continues to harness the power of sports to elevate its global reputation, the city’s Emirates Golf Club is gearing up to host the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The Club’s new manager, Dean Nelson, is confident that this upcoming event will be a testament to Dubai’s success in this arena.

Dubai’s Thriving Golf Scene

Dean Nelson, a seasoned professional in the hotel and golf industry, has returned to Dubai to contribute to its growth. He recalls a time when the city was home to just three golf courses, a stark contrast to the current abundance of venues that make Dubai an attractive destination for golf enthusiasts.

Impact of Sporting Events on Dubai’s Image

Dubai’s commitment to hosting international sporting events, including the Dubai World Cup, Emirates Rugby 7s, and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, has been instrumental in the city’s rebranding. The Emirates Golf Club, in particular, has gained significant traction online, with a substantial increase in social media searches and views.

Emirates Golf Club and the Upcoming Dubai Desert Classic

Nelson praises the club’s infrastructure, especially the amenities lined up for the Dubai Desert Classic event, which features top players like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The golf course, Nelson assures, is in pristine condition, thanks to meticulous maintenance and new grass growth, ready to showcase the club and Dubai’s allure to the world.

In recent news, Tommy Fleetwood secured a one-shot victory in the Dubai Invitational over Rory McIlroy. Sky Sports Golf’s Wayne Riley believes Fleetwood is a major champion ‘in waiting’. Both Fleetwood and McIlroy will be back in action for the Dubai Desert Classic, with Riley predicting a bounce back win for McIlroy.

0
Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
5 hours ago
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
In a riveting display of skill and tenacity, English golfer Tommy Fleetwood clinched a phenomenal victory at the Dubai Creek event, held in the United Arab Emirates, overcoming a competitive international field and securing a purse of $2.5 million. His final score of 19 under par, with a total of 265 strokes, was a testament
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open
15 hours ago
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
21 hours ago
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy
8 hours ago
John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy
Marian Nicholls: A Life Dedicated to Education, Golf, and Community Service
14 hours ago
Marian Nicholls: A Life Dedicated to Education, Golf, and Community Service
Bradley and Murray Lead US PGA Tour Sony Open Amidst Fierce Competition
14 hours ago
Bradley and Murray Lead US PGA Tour Sony Open Amidst Fierce Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
60 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
1 hour
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
1 hour
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
1 hour
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
1 hour
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 hour
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
1 hour
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
1 hour
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
1 hour
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
8 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
10 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app