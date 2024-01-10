Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training

Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and ‘Married At First Sight’s’ Ryan Gallagher have embarked on the journey of parenthood with the birth of their son, Sampson, in September 2023. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Seebohm offered a glimpse into their new life, juggling her responsibilities as a first-time mother with a rigorous training schedule for the Australian 2024 Olympic trials.

Balancing Act

Training six days a week, Seebohm’s schedule demands unwavering commitment. A robust support system, comprising her fiancé Ryan Gallagher and her parents, underpins her ability to maintain a balance between her personal and professional life. In the midst of her grueling training routine, she also ensures that her son Sampson is introduced to the world of swimming and participates in weekly rhyme time at the library.

Name Game

The name ‘Sampson’ found favor with the couple when Emily spotted it during a swimming event. Both parents resonated with the name, deciding it was fit for their son. Addressing a fan’s curiosity about the conspicuous absence of family photos on social media, Emily explained that capturing a good picture with an infant proved to be quite a challenge.

Physical Strains and Strengths

Emily also opened up about her postpartum physical condition. While acknowledging the soreness and stiffness, she remains unyieldingly committed to her training routine. The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2023, following their engagement in December 2022. They publicly shared news of their engagement in March 2023.