en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training

Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and ‘Married At First Sight’s’ Ryan Gallagher have embarked on the journey of parenthood with the birth of their son, Sampson, in September 2023. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Seebohm offered a glimpse into their new life, juggling her responsibilities as a first-time mother with a rigorous training schedule for the Australian 2024 Olympic trials.

Balancing Act

Training six days a week, Seebohm’s schedule demands unwavering commitment. A robust support system, comprising her fiancé Ryan Gallagher and her parents, underpins her ability to maintain a balance between her personal and professional life. In the midst of her grueling training routine, she also ensures that her son Sampson is introduced to the world of swimming and participates in weekly rhyme time at the library.

Name Game

The name ‘Sampson’ found favor with the couple when Emily spotted it during a swimming event. Both parents resonated with the name, deciding it was fit for their son. Addressing a fan’s curiosity about the conspicuous absence of family photos on social media, Emily explained that capturing a good picture with an infant proved to be quite a challenge.

Physical Strains and Strengths

Emily also opened up about her postpartum physical condition. While acknowledging the soreness and stiffness, she remains unyieldingly committed to her training routine. The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2023, following their engagement in December 2022. They publicly shared news of their engagement in March 2023.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
In a significant move to bolster Samoa’s e-Health system, Australia has presented a gift of facility servers valued at $93,100 tala to the Samoan Ministry of Health. This timely collaboration is part of Australia’s Tautua Program and is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and overall efficacy of health services delivery across Samoa. Strengthening Digital
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
36 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
39 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
5 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
6 mins ago
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
8 mins ago
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
1 min
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
3 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
4 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
41 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app