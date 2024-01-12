en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024

Renowned designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla has divulged her plans to launch a fresh sportswear line, Bode Recreation, set to debut in fall 2024. This novel collection, drawing its aesthetic essence from American athletic wear spanning the 1770s to the 1970s, promises to merge style with practicality, embracing materials that champion washability and durability.

Reviving the Athletic Spirit

The lineup, encapsulating an array of designs, includes fleece sweatpants, functional tennis skirts, and men’s swimsuits. Striking a chord is a one-piece style originally tailored for actor Jeremy O. Harris, showcasing Bode Aujla’s knack for creating unique pieces. The forthcoming main Bode collections for both men and women also incorporate sportswear elements, infusing a dynamic athletic spirit into fashion.

Blending Functionality with Aesthetics

The collection presents a harmonious blend of functional and ornamental pieces. This includes lurex sweaters etched with field hockey motifs, cardigans adorned with intarsia basketball players, and silk jacquard jumpsuits featuring tonal football prints. The sport-inspired range also offers practical pieces like waterproof, super-light zip jackets, matching pants peppered with patches, and unlined wool jackets inspired by those worn by football players to keep warm on the bench.

Women’s Collection: A Blend of Elegance and Comfort

The third Bode Aujla womenswear collection continues to evolve, marking a significant footprint in the fashion world. The range encompasses beaded 1920s slip dresses, embellished knits and bra tops, and 1930s bias-cut chiffon dresses, along with delicate silk undergarments. These designs cater to women’s practical needs while also fulfilling their fantasies of donning stunning and luxurious attire. The collection serves as a testament to Bode Aujla’s commitment to creating fashion that is both functional and beautiful, resonating deeply with the modern woman.

0
Fashion Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
3 mins ago
Cherise Spiteri Crowned Miss Malta 2024: A Win For Philanthropy
Cherise Spiteri, hailing from Kalkara, clinched the crown of Miss Malta 2024 at the 61st edition of the prestigious pageant on January 7. The glittering ceremony was held at the Hilton Conference Centre in St Julian’s. Spiteri’s victory was not only a testament to her beauty but also her charismatic personality and exceptional modelling skills,
Cherise Spiteri Crowned Miss Malta 2024: A Win For Philanthropy
Stephanie Gottlieb Shares Secrets to Prevent Necklace Tangles
1 hour ago
Stephanie Gottlieb Shares Secrets to Prevent Necklace Tangles
Amanda Holden Embraces Mob-Wife Trend and Teases New Project
1 hour ago
Amanda Holden Embraces Mob-Wife Trend and Teases New Project
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
12 mins ago
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
19 mins ago
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
McConaughey: Dance-off, Tequila Launch, and Family Celebrations Mark Latest Ventures
44 mins ago
McConaughey: Dance-off, Tequila Launch, and Family Celebrations Mark Latest Ventures
Latest Headlines
World News
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
14 seconds
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
17 seconds
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
1 min
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
1 min
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
2 mins
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
3 mins
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
3 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
5 mins
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app