Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024

Renowned designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla has divulged her plans to launch a fresh sportswear line, Bode Recreation, set to debut in fall 2024. This novel collection, drawing its aesthetic essence from American athletic wear spanning the 1770s to the 1970s, promises to merge style with practicality, embracing materials that champion washability and durability.

Reviving the Athletic Spirit

The lineup, encapsulating an array of designs, includes fleece sweatpants, functional tennis skirts, and men’s swimsuits. Striking a chord is a one-piece style originally tailored for actor Jeremy O. Harris, showcasing Bode Aujla’s knack for creating unique pieces. The forthcoming main Bode collections for both men and women also incorporate sportswear elements, infusing a dynamic athletic spirit into fashion.

Blending Functionality with Aesthetics

The collection presents a harmonious blend of functional and ornamental pieces. This includes lurex sweaters etched with field hockey motifs, cardigans adorned with intarsia basketball players, and silk jacquard jumpsuits featuring tonal football prints. The sport-inspired range also offers practical pieces like waterproof, super-light zip jackets, matching pants peppered with patches, and unlined wool jackets inspired by those worn by football players to keep warm on the bench.

Women’s Collection: A Blend of Elegance and Comfort

The third Bode Aujla womenswear collection continues to evolve, marking a significant footprint in the fashion world. The range encompasses beaded 1920s slip dresses, embellished knits and bra tops, and 1930s bias-cut chiffon dresses, along with delicate silk undergarments. These designs cater to women’s practical needs while also fulfilling their fantasies of donning stunning and luxurious attire. The collection serves as a testament to Bode Aujla’s commitment to creating fashion that is both functional and beautiful, resonating deeply with the modern woman.