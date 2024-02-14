Embracing Sports for Holistic Development: Director Aletta Eises' Vision for the Oshikoto Region

In a heartfelt plea to learners in the Oshikoto Region, Education Director Aletta Eises emphasizes the significance of sports and athletics for holistic development. The revelation came during an exclusive interview with Nampa on February 14, 2024.

Sports for Holistic Development

Director Eises firmly believes in the transformative power of sports as a tool for nurturing well-rounded individuals. "Sports are not just about winning or losing," she explains, "They build self-confidence, improve social skills, and contribute to motor skills development."

According to Eises, sports play a crucial role in enhancing learners' emotional well-being. By fostering a positive self-image and promoting resilience, sports empower learners to overcome challenges both on and off the field.

Health-Related Fitness and Lifelong Habits

In addition to the social and emotional benefits, Eises highlights the importance of developing health-related physical fitness through sports. "Encouraging learners to engage in regular physical activities helps them build lifelong habits that contribute to overall health and well-being," she asserts.

Eises emphasizes the objectives of senior cycle physical education, which aim to promote physical fitness, teamwork, leadership, and safety in various physical activities. By participating in sports, learners can acquire essential life skills that will serve them well beyond their school years.

The Role of Schools and Communities

Eises acknowledges the vital role of schools and communities in cultivating a culture of sports participation. "It's important for educators, parents, and community leaders to work together in providing opportunities for learners to engage in sports and athletics," she says.

By offering diverse sports programs and encouraging learner involvement, schools can create an environment that nurtures talent, promotes healthy competition, and instills a lifelong appreciation for physical activity.

As the Oshikoto Region continues to prioritize holistic development, Director Aletta Eises' call to action serves as a reminder of the far-reaching benefits of sports participation. By engaging in sports and athletics, learners not only reap the rewards of physical fitness but also develop the essential life skills needed to thrive in today's world.

