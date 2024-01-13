en English
Italy

Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship

In a breathtaking display of horsemanship, Italian rider Emanuele Gaudiano galloped to victory on the second day of the Doha Tour International Equestrian Championship. Gaudiano showcased exceptional skills, winning two events and establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the equestrian landscape.

Double Triumph for Gaudiano

Gaudiano’s first win was in the 1.45m class, where he exhibited a masterful performance riding Crack Balou. He was followed by Jennifer Hockstadter with Tinka’s Hero Z and Simon Delestre with Dexter Fontenis Z, who secured the second and third places, respectively.

Victory in the Feature Event

The highlight of Gaudiano’s day, however, was his triumph in the feature event, the 1.50m CSI4*. He and his 12-year-old mount, Conthargo-Blue, were the only pair to complete a clear round in under 37 seconds. This feat edged out Simon Delestre and his mare Olga van de Kruishoeve, who had previously won the main event on the first day. Santiago Lambre and his stallion Zeusz secured third place.

Success for Middle-Eastern Riders

The championship also saw success for Middle-Eastern riders, particularly from Qatar and Jordan. Qatari rider Mohamed Jaber Al Nuaimi won a class, and Jordanian rider Ibrahim Hani Bisharat achieved a win in the CSI4* 1.40m class, adding another victory to his name on the second day.

The podium winners were honored by Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi, a member of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Doha Tour. The event continues to spotlight the incredible talent and dedication of these athletes, their horses, and the entire equestrian community.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

