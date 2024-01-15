en English
Sports

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis

Revelations from the Canas Tennis Indian Spring Winter Cup bring into focus a rising star in the tennis world: EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith. This promising young tennis player from Trinidad and Tobago, who has recently moved to Florida, has been making waves on the court, showcasing her talent in a series of remarkable performances.

Emergence in the Indian Spring Winter Cup

The Indian Spring Winter Cup, held in Boynton Beach, Florida, is a noteworthy tennis tournament that attracts top junior players from across the nation. Known for its high level of competition, the event serves as a significant platform for emerging talent in junior tennis. Campbell-Smith advanced to the 14 & under semi-finals, triumphing in three matches before being defeated 8-3 by the eventual champion, Quinn Sommer.

A String of Successful Conquests

This defeat followed on the heels of an earlier victory for Campbell-Smith. Just the previous Sunday, she had secured the New Year’s Junior Jam title, defeating the top two seeds among others. This marked her second USTA main-draw singles title, the first being the Pumpkin Bowl, which she won in October.

Looking Forward: Junior Billie Jean Cup

The next milestone for Campbell-Smith is the Junior Billie Jean Cup, to be held in the Dominican Republic. She will be representing Trinidad and Tobago, further demonstrating her commitment and passion for the sport. In 2023, she finished the year ranked fourth in the COTECC rankings, a testament to her growing prominence in the tennis world.

Sports Tennis Trinidad and Tobago
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

