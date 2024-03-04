Ely Rangers' Dramatic Penalty Victory Over Llantwit Fardre Advances Them in W John Owen Cup

In an electrifying display of resilience and skill, Ely Rangers staged a stunning comeback to secure their place in the semi-finals of the W John Owen Cup, outlasting Llantwit Fardre in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Thrilling Quarter-Final Encounter

The stage was set at Tonteg Park for a clash between two formidable teams, each with a victory over the other earlier in the season. The match, refereed by Danny Williams from Barry, saw Llantwit Fardre initially taking a commanding lead. However, Ely Rangers, undeterred, fought back with Zach Cleary and Alex Long bringing the game to an even keel by halftime. Despite Llantwit Fardre's efforts to regain control, a last-minute equalizer from Richard Greaves pushed the game into penalties, where Rangers showcased their composure to emerge victorious with a 5-4 win.

Path to the Semi-Finals

Following their quarter-final triumph, Rangers' journey continues as they were drawn against Bridgend Street for the semi-final match scheduled for March 23. This announcement, made live on X, formerly known as Twitter, has added excitement to an already anticipated match-up. Rangers' victory not only signifies their relentless spirit but also keeps their hopes alive for securing a prestigious spot in the final.

Other Notable Matches

In parallel football action, Cogan Coronation managed to overcome Canton Rangers in the Hugh James SWFA Senior Cup, setting up a quarter-final clash against Splott Cons. This game, alongside Rangers' victory, highlighted a weekend of gripping football, showcasing the talent and competitive nature of the SW Alliance League teams.

As Ely Rangers and Cogan Coronation advance in their respective competitions, their achievements underscore the thrilling unpredictability of football. Rangers’ dramatic win against Llantwit Fardre not only avenges their previous loss but also sets the stage for an exciting semi-final clash. With the community eagerly anticipating the next round of matches, the spirit of competition and camaraderie continues to thrive within the SW Alliance League.