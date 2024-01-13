en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations

Elvis Merzlikins, the renowned goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets, recently addressed the media about his future with the team. In a candid conversation, Merzlikins expressed his deep affection for the city of Columbus and his teammates but also hinted at a new ‘scenario’ for his career, which has been discussed by both parties involved.

A New Scenario Unfolding

Merzlikins, unsatisfied with his lack of playing time and the perceived lack of confidence from the team, is looking for a change. His desire to be treated as a No. 1 goalie is evident. The goaltender, his agent, and the Blue Jackets have agreed to explore a potential trade. A number of teams, including the New Jersey Devils, have shown interest in Merzlikins.

Despite the growing speculation, it is pertinent to note that Merzlikins has not requested a trade. Instead, he and the Blue Jackets are in search of a ‘new scenario’ that aligns with his aspirations and the team’s plans. His absence from the ice since December 29th is reportedly due to the team’s need to give another goalie, Daniil Tarasov, more game experience, rather than any specific issue with Merzlikins.

Trade Possibilities

Experts suggest that a trade involving Merzlikins might be on the horizon, potentially taking place over the summer. However, it is expected that the Blue Jackets would need to retain some salary to secure a substantial return in any deal. As the team explores options, Merzlikins was relegated to backing up Daniil Tarasov in the recent game against Seattle, further adding to the narrative of his uncertain future.

Other Hockey News

In other news, the Chicago Blackhawks have secured forward Nick Foligno for an additional two years. Foligno’s contract extension comes with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million. On a related note, Blackhawks’ defenseman Seth Jones, after recovering from a shoulder injury, is set to return to the ice for the upcoming game against Dallas. Jones’ return is anticipated to fortify the Blackhawks’ defense against their opponents.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
In the dynamic world of Australian wheelchair tennis, one name resounds with the echo of an unsung hero: Greg Crump, fondly known as ‘Crumpy’. A pivotal figure in the sport’s development, Crump’s contributions over the last thirty years have had a profound impact, laying the foundation for the sport’s growth and success. Shaping the Future
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
16 mins ago
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
20 mins ago
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
2 mins ago
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Bill Belichick's Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations
9 mins ago
Bill Belichick's Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
14 mins ago
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
14 seconds
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
2 mins
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
2 mins
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
2 mins
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
2 mins
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
3 mins
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
4 mins
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
4 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
36 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
44 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app