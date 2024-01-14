en English
Philippines

Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers

The Elorde Awards Night, a prestigious gala that shines the spotlight on Filipino boxing champions, will be rechristened the Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night. This renaming marks a significant collaboration with the legendary Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, as the event celebrates its 24th anniversary on March 25. Pacquiao, an eight-time world champion, has expressed his profound honor in perpetuating the legacy of Gabriel “Flash” Elorde by recognizing the achievements and contributions of Filipino boxers.

Collaboration to Extend Recognition Beyond Boxing

Liza Elorde, wife of Johnny Elorde who is the son of Gabriel Elorde, disclosed that the collaboration aims to extend recognition beyond just boxing in future events. Nonetheless, boxing will remain at the forefront. The Elorde Awards Night, first held in 2000, will persist in presenting accolades such as Boxer of the Year and Fight of the Year. These awards will also acknowledge up-and-coming boxers and key figures in the boxing world like managers and referees.

Expanding the Legacy to Inspire Young Athletes

From next year, this collaboration will also honor non-boxing athletes who have showcased exceptional performances in global competitions like the Olympics. The underlying intent is to inspire the younger generation of athletes, encouraging them to shine on the world stage. The Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night, therefore, signifies not just a celebration of boxing excellence, but a broadening horizon that includes other sports.

Continuing the Tradition at Okada Manila

On the eve of March 25, the Okada Manila will swell with the energy of this grand event. As Filipino boxing legends, aspiring athletes, and key influencers gather under one roof, the Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night will continue the tradition of acknowledging and promoting the excellence of Filipino athletes on the global stage.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Philippines

