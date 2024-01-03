Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe

In a bid to disrupt their four-game road losing streak, the Elon Phoenix are gearing up for a promising matchup against the William & Mary Tribe. The game is scheduled to take place in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST, setting the stage for a clash that could reverse fortunes for either team.

Home Advantage Vs Road Struggles

The Tribe have an impressive undefeated home record of 5-0, scoring an average of 76.6 points per game, slightly outscoring their adversaries on average. In contrast, the Phoenix has faced a tough time on the road, recording a 0-5 record. However, they have shown resilience in tight games, boasting a 2-0 record in contests decided by 3 points or fewer.

Offensive Stats: A Close Match

The offensive prowess of William & Mary is nearly balanced by the defensive strength of Elon. The Phoenix has been able to keep their opponents’ scoring in check, matching the points that the Tribe usually racks up in a game. On the 3-point front, Elon seems to have a slight edge with an average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, a number that slightly surpasses what the Tribe regularly allows.

Key Players to Watch

Key contributors for William & Mary include Gabe Dorsey and Trey Moss, who have consistently demonstrated their abilities on the court. On the other side, Elon’s standout performers are Nick Dorn and TK Simpkins, players known for their skill and tenacity. This encounter will mark the first conference play meeting of the season between the two teams, a face-off that each will want to dominate.

Past Performance and Future Aspirations

Over the last 10 games, William & Mary has maintained a 3-7 record, scoring 74.8 points on average. On the other hand, Elon has performed better with a 6-4 record, averaging 82.2 points. This game is a crucial opportunity for both teams to solidify their positions and gain momentum moving forward in the season.