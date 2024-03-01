Elon Coach Charlotte Smith Honored Among 2024's Leading Women in Higher Education

Elon Women's Basketball Coach Charlotte Smith has been recognized for her significant contribution to higher education and athletics, being named to Diverse: Issues in Higher Education's list of 40 outstanding women. This honor, announced in the publication's 13th annual special report, coincides with its 40th anniversary and marks the beginning of Women's History Month, highlighting Smith's impact both at Elon University and in the broader community.

Trailblazing Leadership in Sports and Academia

Since joining Elon in 2011, Smith has not only surpassed 200 wins but also led the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2016-17 season. Her leadership has been pivotal in shaping the lives of young women at Elon, fostering an environment that values both athletic excellence and academic achievement. Smith, a former UNC women's basketball standout, has used her platform to advocate for the empowerment of women in higher education, setting a powerful example for student-athletes.

Empowering Future Generations

Smith's coaching philosophy extends beyond the basketball court, emphasizing the holistic development of student-athletes. This approach has garnered praise from Elon's Director of Athletics Jenn Strawley, who lauds Smith's commitment to mentorship and her genuine care for students. Smith's accolade from Diverse: Issues in Higher Education underscores her role as a servant leader and her influence in promoting leadership and success among women in sports and education.

A Legacy of Success and Impact

The recognition of Charlotte Smith by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education is a testament to her enduring legacy at Elon and in college basketball. As the program's all-time leader in wins, Smith's achievements on the court are matched by her impact off it. Her dedication to empowering young women to pursue their goals with passion positions her not only as a coach but as a mentor and role model. As Women's History Month begins, Smith's honor serves as a reminder of the critical role that women play in shaping the future of higher education and athletics.