Sports

Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend

When 21-year-old Eloise Milburn stepped onto the oche for her debut with Surrey A’s women’s team, she faced a challenging opponent—her nerves. Despite a promising start, her game against Norfolk concluded with a narrow 3-2 loss. Yet, the world of darts, as unpredictable and exciting as it is, had a pleasant surprise in store for Eloise.

Guidance from Young Darts Prodigy

Enter 16-year-old darts prodigy, Luke Littler. With an extraordinary feat of reaching the World Darts Championship semifinals under his belt, Luke not only boosted Eloise’s confidence but also provided much-needed guidance. Their bonding over the virtual football fields of the Xbox game FIFA soon bloomed into a relationship, recently made public.

Surrey’s Rising Darts Star

Before her ascent to Surrey’s A team, Eloise’s career was mostly local, playing for Surrey’s B team. However, her game has shown noticeable improvement since joining the A team, with a significant win marked by a 112 checkout. It’s a clear sign that Eloise is not letting her initial setback dictate her journey in the world of darts.

Eloise’s Off-Oche Pursuits

Beyond the sport, Eloise is an amateur operatic society performer and a sales representative. She has showcased her singing talent in various productions and online, revealing a multifaceted personality. Her relationship with Luke extends beyond darts to attending sports events together, such as football matches at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, where they have mingled with professional players.

Families with a Darting History

Both Eloise and Luke hail from families with a history of playing darts, carrying forward the tradition with their talent and passion. They embody the spirit of the game—resilience in the face of setbacks, the drive to continually improve, and the ability to celebrate each other’s victories, making them a truly remarkable couple in the world of darts.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

