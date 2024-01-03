en English
NBA

Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies

In a high-octane encounter that had spectators on the edge of their seats, the Elma Eagles demonstrated an exceptional display of resilience and strategy. In the 1A Evergreen League opener at Hoquiam Square Garden, the Eagles pulled off a stunning fourth-quarter comeback to secure a 49-47 victory over the Hoquiam Grizzlies.

The Shifting Momentum

The game began with the Eagles soaring high, quickly establishing an 8-2 lead. However, as the first half progressed, the Grizzlies clawed their way back, gaining momentum and ending the half with a 21-17 lead. The third quarter only amplified the Grizzlies’ dominance, with a technical foul against the Elma bench and a series of successful plays by Hoquiam’s Lincoln Niemi, further widening the gap to 34-24.

Elma’s Fourth-Quarter Resilience

Despite the widening chasm, the Eagles remained undeterred. Their resilience was on full display in the fourth quarter, when Traden Carter and Cason Seaberg stepped up to the plate. Carter’s decisive and-one play was the turning point, putting Elma ahead for the first time since the initial lead. Seaberg, who led the scoring with 16 points, further solidified the Eagles’ position.

The Final Stand

Hoquiam made a final push to reclaim the victory, but the Eagles held firm. Despite Niemi’s equal contribution of 16 points for Hoquiam, the Grizzlies failed to regain their foothold. A crucial drive and layup by Carter Studer sealed the deal for Elma, earning them a hard-fought victory.

Both teams are now setting their sights on their next challenges, with Hoquiam preparing for a match against Tenino and Elma gearing up for a non-league game against Napavine.

NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

