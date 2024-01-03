en English
Football

Ellie Roebuck’s Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Ellie Roebuck, once hailed as England’s top goalkeeper, finds her football career at a crossroads. Following her controversial sending off in a game against Manchester United in May, Roebuck has not been called to action for Manchester City, with manager Gareth Taylor favoring Khiara Keating. Roebuck’s previous injuries, which offered Keating an opportunity, have seemingly cost her long-term, despite her crucial role in the team’s third-place finish.

Roebuck’s Current Status

The goalkeeper’s situation has taken a turn for the worse as she was also overlooked for England’s international matches in November, with Mary Earps stepping into her shoes. This decision by England’s coach, Sarina Wiegman, during the Euros, was not followed by an official explanation, sparking speculations about Roebuck’s future at Manchester City.

Past Patterns and Future Speculations

The ominous pattern of Manchester City’s management, where players who lose Taylor’s favor are eventually sold, has been observed in the past with players like Janine Beckie and Hayley Raso. With the same pattern seemingly repeating with Roebuck, rumors are afoot that she might not be with Manchester City next season. However, no concrete transfer offers have emerged yet.

Upcoming Contract Deadline and Potential Moves

With Roebuck’s contract ending in the summer, she is likely to be on the lookout for a loan move to regain her place in the England senior squad. Manchester United is one of the clubs linked with her, especially if Mary Earps leaves. Meanwhile, Earps has signed with a new agency amid speculations about her future at Manchester United, with her contract also running out in June.

In conclusion, Ellie Roebuck’s future at Manchester City is hanging in the balance, and her next career move is eagerly awaited by football fans worldwide.

Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

