Ellensburg Girls’ Basketball Triumphs over Prosser, Extends Winning Streak to 61 Games

In a nail-biting clash that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, the Ellensburg girls’ basketball team edged past Prosser with a scoreline of 43-40. This victory marked their 61st consecutive win, further cementing their dominance in the league.

Prosser’s Aggressive Defense vs Ellensburg’s Resilience

Prosser, known for their aggressive defense, put up a formidable challenge, forcing 12 turnovers and resorting to effective double teams. However, Ellensburg displayed commendable grit and resilience, managing to hold their ground and maintain their lead throughout the game.

Standout Performances

One of the standout performances of the match came from Ellensburg’s 6-foot-4 center, Alana Marrs. Marrs not only played a pivotal role in defense but also scored the team’s last four points, wrapping up the game with 10 points and eight rebounds. Her adaptability against a new defensive strategy that deviated from Prosser’s typical 1-3-1 zone was a testament to her skill and versatility.

Words From The Coach

Ellensburg’s Coach, Tim Ravet, lauded the team’s ability to handle the intense pressure and aggressive play by Prosser. He praised the team’s resilience in the face of adversity and foul trouble, attributing the victory to their impeccable teamwork.

Looking Forward

The match proved to be a significant test for both teams, with Prosser emerging as a worthy adversary despite the loss. Prosser’s Lay’lee Dixon led her team with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Ellensburg girls now look forward to their next game against Ephrata, while Prosser aims to break their three-game losing streak in their upcoming match against Othello.