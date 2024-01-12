en English
Boxing & MMA

Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant

In an ambitious move, OnlyFans star and influencer boxer, Elle Brooke, has set her sights on a ‘huge’ fight with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stalwarts Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant. Brooke, who has a 3-1 boxing record, is no stranger to taking on formidable opponents, as evidenced by her upcoming rematch with AJ Bunker at Misfits Boxing 12. However, her latest announcement reveals a determination to step up her game by competing against established fighters.

Riding the Crossover Wave

Having recently squared off with fellow OnlyFans content creator, Astrid Wett, Brooke’s ambition doesn’t stop there. She has voiced her interest in a ‘main event’ fight with either Rousey or VanZant, a clear indication of her desire to face premier competition in the boxing ring. Her aspiration embodies the crossover trend initiated by social media personalities like Jake Paul, who have successfully transitioned from online fame to professional sports.

Bare-Knuckle Boxing: A Potential Frontier

Apart from traditional boxing, Brooke has also contemplated the idea of a bare-knuckle fight. She believes it to be less damaging than conventional boxing, an assertion that sparks debate within the sports community. The prospect of an influencer boxer entering the bare-knuckle realm adds an intriguing twist to Brooke’s career trajectory.

Rousey and VanZant: No Comment Yet

While Brooke’s plans have stirred interest, neither Rousey nor VanZant have yet responded. Rousey, a dominant figure in UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), remains active in professional wrestling and continues to participate in the independent circuit. Whether she will consider stepping into the influencer boxing ring or not remains to be seen.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

