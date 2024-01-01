en English
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST


In a moment of pure, unadulterated exhilaration, Ella Shelton carved her name into the annals of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) by scoring the first-ever goal. An event that echoed far beyond the confines of the rink, reaching out to every corner of the women’s sports world, this occasion marked a significant milestone not just for Shelton, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.

Shelton’s Historic Goal

On the ice, representing New York, Shelton seized her moment 10:43 seconds into the first period. The historic goal came following a face-off win by teammate Alex Carpenter. Shelton, demonstrating her exceptional skills, advanced from the blue line and unleashed a wrist shot that found its mark, scoring the first goal in the history of PWHL. This historic goal against Toronto set New York on a 1-0 lead, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

The Inaugural Game

As the opener of the six-team PWHL’s regular season, the inaugural game was held at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. The event was graced by a sold-out crowd, reflecting the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the match. This was the first of 72 games in the league’s regular season. The high-octane competition between New York and Toronto on New Year’s Day not only showcased the talents of the athletes but also underscored the rising recognition and importance of women’s professional sports.

Shelton: A Rising Star

Ella Shelton, a native of Ingersoll, Ontario, is no stranger to the spotlight. Drafted by New York as the fourth overall pick in the first-ever PWHL Draft, she boasts an impressive portfolio, including a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and two IIHF world titles in 2021 and 2022. Her performance in the inaugural game of PWHL further solidifies her position as a formidable force in women’s hockey. Her journey serves as an inspiration for future generations of female hockey players and contributes to the growing landscape of women’s professional sports.

Canada Sports


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

