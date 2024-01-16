Elk Mound Boys' Basketball: A Week of Wins, Loss, and Resilience

The Elk Mound boys' basketball team closed a week of mixed fortunes with a strong performance against Prescott, following a disappointing loss to Dunn-St. Croix co-leader Spring Valley. The Mounders' resilience and determination were on full display in these games, reflecting their 4-2 conference play record and a solid 11-2 overall standing.

Strong Start and a Significant Setback

Beginning the week on a high note, Elk Mound claimed victory over Fall Creek with a score of 58-44 on January 8. Players such as Logan Jerome and Cale Knutson demonstrated exceptional performances, contributing significantly to the team's triumph. However, the Mounders' winning streak was interrupted when they fell to Spring Valley on January 11. Despite leading at halftime, they lost the game narrowly, with a final score of 58-50. This loss proved consequential as it placed Elk Mound a game and a half behind Spring Valley and co-leader Durand-Arkansaw in the conference standings.

Bouncing Back with Vigor

The Mounders, however, refused to let the setback deter them. They rebounded swiftly with a commanding win over Prescott on January 13. With Kaden Russo leading the charge by sinking five three-pointers, Elk Mound dominated the game, finishing with a score of 60-37. This win was a testament to the team's resilience and their ability to maintain a robust standing in the season.

Looking Ahead

With their sights set on future games against Elmwood-Plum City and a road game in Glenwood City, as well as an out-of-league game at Bloomer, the Mounders are preparing to continue their strong run. Coach Chris Hahn praised the team's energy and defensive efforts, particularly after bouncing back from the Spring Valley defeat. As the season progresses, the Elk Mound boys' basketball team continues to show that they are a force to be reckoned with.