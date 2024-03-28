Eljif Elmas Champions Fenerbahçe for Süper Lig Glory, Reflects on Career and Türkiye's Football Fervor

Former Fenerbahçe midfielder and current RB Leipzig player, Eljif Elmas, recently shared his aspirations for Fenerbahçe to clinch the Süper Lig title, amidst a tightly contested race with Galatasaray. Speaking to Anadolu Agency during the North Macedonia national team's preparation in Antalya, the 24-year-old emphasized his enduring bond with Türkiye and his optimism for North Macedonia's football future.
Passion for Turkish Football Unwavering
Despite his move to RB Leipzig, Elmas's connection to Turkish football remains strong. He keenly watches the Süper Lig, noting the exceptional performance of both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray this season. Elmas highlighted the intensity of Turkish derbies, sharing anecdotes from his time with Fenerbahçe, particularly the memorable matches against Trabzonspor and Galatasaray. His reflections underscore the unmatched passion and atmosphere in Turkish football, a stark contrast to his experiences in Italian football.
Transition to European Football
Elmas's journey from Fenerbahçe to Napoli and then to RB Leipzig marks a significant transition in his career. He credits Carlo Ancelotti with his move to Napoli, where he learned to refine his game tactically. Despite finding Italian football to be of a higher quality, Elmas expressed a deep appreciation for the fervor of Turkish fans. His decision to represent North Macedonia, despite having Turkish roots and an offer from the Turkish national team, showcases his dedication to his country's football aspirations.
Looking Ahead: Dreams and Ambitions
Elmas is not just focused on his club career but is also optimistic about North Macedonia's prospects in international football. He sees the preparation camp in Antalya as a golden opportunity to forge a strong team spirit among young players. His dream of playing in the World Cup reflects his ambition for both his national team and personal career. Additionally, Elmas's advice to young Turkish talent, like Arda Güler at Real Madrid, highlights his belief in the potential of Türkiye's footballers on the global stage.
As Eljif Elmas continues his European journey, his heart remains with Fenerbahçe and Türkiye, rooting for their success in the Süper Lig. His story is a testament to the global nature of football, where passion bridges continents and cultures, inspiring players and fans alike. The coming months will reveal whether Fenerbahçe can fulfill Elmas's hopes, amidst the fierce competition that defines Turkish football.