Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga

In a demonstration of sheer determination and resilience, Nigerian boxer Elizabeth Oshoba is ready to take on her Italian counterpart, Michela Braga, in a highly anticipated bout scheduled for January 13 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The clash is set to decide the holder of the WBC silver featherweight title, a title that could potentially see Oshoba become the first female Nigerian world champion in boxing.

Unstoppable Oshoba

With an unblemished professional record of six victories, including three knockouts, Oshoba has shown herself to be a formidable force in the boxing ring. Her success is not limited to her home country; she has previously triumphed over two Italian opponents in the last five months. Among her victories are a win against Martina Reighi in November 2023, which saw her seize the International Boxing female super-featherweight title, and a points victory over Nadia Flalhi in September 2023. Additionally, she has a featherweight win from a six-round clash against Kirsty Hill in March.

Quest for Victory

The upcoming battle with Braga, who also boasts an undefeated record of six wins, will be Oshoba’s fourth fight in less than a year. Remi Aboderin, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, underscored the importance of this potential victory for Oshoba. Her win would elevate her to unprecedented heights, making her the first female Nigerian world champion in boxing, outshining other Nigerian champions with lesser titles.

A Champion in the Making

Having transitioned from amateur boxing after bagging a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Oshoba is currently ranked number one in Nigeria and seventh globally among super-featherweights, according to BoxRec. The prospect of adding more world title fights to her name is something that excites Oshoba immensely. Her opponent, Braga, although never having won by knockout, is ranked second in Italy and 24th globally among featherweights, making her a challenging adversary.